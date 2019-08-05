Xiaomi Mi Gaming Laptop 2019 powered by 9th Gen Intel processors launched in China

Xiaomi has today launched its new Mi Gaming Laptop 2019 in China, which is the successor to the Mi Gaming laptop launched last year. The newly launched device comes with several improvements compared to its predecessor.

The Mi Gaming Laptop 2019 boasts a 15.6-inch Full HD Anti-glare display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, 144Hz refresh rate, 178-degree of wide viewing angle, 142ppi of pixel density, 72 percent NTSC color gamut, and 300 nits of brightness.

Under the hood, the device is powered by up to 9th Gen Intel Core i7 14nm processor clocked up to 4.5 GHz and up to 6 GB GeForce RTXTM 2060 GPU. The device packs up to 16 GB of DDR4 RAM with 512 GB PCIe SSD.

To increase the device’s cooling efficiency bu 60 percent, the company has included a new “Quick cooling” system that has built-in 3+2 large-diameter heat pipe, unique S-shaped turbine metal blades and 12V drive motor.

The laptop comes with two 3W speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio. The keyboard included is a four partitioned backlit keyboard with 1.8mm keystroke, 5 programmable buttons, and 30-key anti-collision design.

As for the ports, the device comes with USB 3.0 ports, USB Type-C port, SD Card reader, HDMI 2.0 port, Ethernet port as well as 3.5mm headphone/microphone jacks. In terms of connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 5.0. There’s also a 1 MP HD webcam.

It runs the Windows 10 operating system and is powered by a 55Wh battery that is claimed to offer up to 5.5 hours of local video playback and 6.5 hours of web browsing.

The Mi Gaming Laptop 2019 comes in two color options — Deep Space Gray and Space Gray. The model with Intel Core i5 processor and GeForceGTX 1660 Ti GPU is priced at 7,499 yuan (~$1,063), while the variant with Intel Core i7 processor and GeForce GTX 1660 Ti is priced at 8,599 yuan (~$1,219). The top-end model with Intel Core i7 processor and GeForce RTXTM 2060 GPU costs 8,999 yuan (~$1,276). All the models are currently up for pre-orders in China.