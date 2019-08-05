Honor 20i Phantom Red Limited Edition launched in India

A couple of months ago, Honor had launched the Honor 20i budget smartphone in the Indian market. This is the same smartphone that was earlier launched as the Honor 20 Lite. The smartphone was available in two color options in India — Midnight Black and Phantom Blue.

Now, the Chinese company has confirmed that the third color option — Phantom Red is now available for purchase in India. It is a gradient color that has a red hue at the top and purple towards the bottom. The new color variant is a Limited Edition and is now listed on HiHonor official online store and Flipkart. Its pricing remains the same as other color variants — ₹14,999.

The smartphone sports a 6.21-inch Full HD+ FullView display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Kirin 710 octa-core SoC, coupled with 4 GB of RAM.

It packs 128 GB of internal storage and comes with a microSD card slot allowing you to further expand the phone’s storage capacity. Coming to the camera department, the handset comes with a triple camera array on the back.

There’s a 24 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP wide-angle sensor for a wide 120-degree view, and a 2 MP depth sensor for a bokeh effect. For taking selfies and video calling, the Honor 20 Lite is equipped with a 32 MP sensor on the front. There’s an AI feature that automatically retouches your selfies by judging your age, skin tone, and gender.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS + GLONASS, and micro USB. It runs EMUI 9 based on Android 9 Pie OS and is powered by a 3400 mAh battery.

Honor 20i Specifications