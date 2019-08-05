Top 6 Motorola One Vision Features that makes it worthy Mid-range contender

Mid-range Smartphone battle gets fierce every year, Motorola recently launched its contender, the Motorola One Vision to prove that its battle ready. This Android One smartphone, the Motorola One comes with features like unique 21:9 ultra-wide screen, a 48 MP dual-camera using the Quad Pixel technology, it costs Rs. 19,999 in India. We have made a list of features of Motorola One Vision that makes it standout among the crowd, do check it out below.

1) The first smartphone in India with 21:9 cinema vision display

Most smartphones have been using the new notch-style and notchless display with the modern aspect ratio of 19:9 or 19.5:9 which is essentially wider than the traditional screens. The Motorola One Vision uses an even wider aspect ratio of 21:9, the ultra-widescreen gives you a cinematic view.

Motorola One Vision is the first smartphone in India to feature a 21:9 cinematic screen. It uses a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution (2520 x 1080 pixels). You might have seen the films that use a 21:9 wide aspect ratio in the movie theatres, the Motorola One Vision delivers exactly a theatre-like experience on its 6.3-inch display.

In addition to that, the phone features Dolby Audio sound for immersive audio experience on the phone as well as on the headphones via a 3.5 mm port.

2) Night Vision For Low-Light Photography

Aside from its 48 MP camera and quad pixel technology, the Motorola One Vision is also aided by a Night Vision feature in its camera accompanied by its f/1.7 aperture. Thanks to the wide f/1.7 aperture, the camera is able to capture the details in the low light seamlessly.

The Night Vision mode captures the photo with more light and optimizes for better image quality in low light as compared to the image captured in normal mode.

The Motorola One Vision is a standout when compared with other devices in the similar prices range when we consider the above mentioned features. On top of it, it’s an Android One device which ensures faster software updates. The Motorola One Vision is recommended if you are looking for such features on a smartphone with a budget under Rs 20,000.

3) The 48 MP Camera Supports OIS (Optical Image Stabilization)

Most flagship smartphones have cameras with support for OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), however, the mid-range smartphones often lack an OIS in the camera. This is where the Motorola One Vision gets the advantage, the One Vision is one of the rare smartphones in the Rs. 20K price segment to feature an OIS in the camera.

Why OIS is important in the camera? It keeps the footage steady, reduces the blur during the low light shooting. Such features are usually seen on high-end and expensive smartphones. That said, this is the only smartphone as of now to have a hardware OIS in this price segment, and therefore, the Motorola One Vision is on top of all in its camera class.

4) Quad Pixel Technology On Both Cameras

Smartphone cameras are notably expanding each passing year. There was a time when we used to a hear lot about the phones with 12 MP or 16 MP cameras, until now. The Motorola One Vision features a whopping 48 MP f/1.7 camera sensor (Samsung GM1) on its rear side and 25 MP selfie camera on the front, both utilizing the Quad Pixel technology (4-in-1 pixels).

What’s the Quad Pixel technology? The 4-in-1 pixel technology collects the data from the four adjacent pixels and merges them into a single pixel resulting in a better quality image. The quad pixel technology delivers a 12 MP photo with four times the pixel count (48 Million Pixels) from its rear camera and 6.25 MP photo with four times the pixel count (25 Million Pixels) from its front camera.

The quad pixel technology ultimately deals with the noise and improves the overall image quality delivering a brighter and vivid image with more details and wider dynamic range.

5) F/1.7 Aperture Camera, First In Its Segment

The Motorola One Vision has a 48 MP camera that offers an aperture of f/1.7, wider than the regular f/2.0. In addition to the quad pixel technology, the rear camera on the Motorola One Vision is the first smartphone in this segment to use a wider f/1.7 aperture for low light photography.

The good thing about the phone is that it has the ability to capture some of the best low-light shots you hardly see in this price segment. The f/1.7 aperture captures more light during the low light photography, hence, the images turn out to be brighter than the regular shot taken on a camera with f/2.0 aperture.

6) PUBG Performance

Playing PUBG Mobile on the Motorola One Vision provided a pretty smooth experience for a mid-range device, which was better than we expected. The game defaulted to High graphics and ran smoothly in this mode, which tells you a lot about the phone. However, for better frame rates, you should lower down settings. Thanks to the wide display and the punchy colors, the graphics look really good on this device. Even after playing for a prolonged period, the phone didn’t become unbearably hot nor did we experience excessive lag.

The Motorola One Vision is a standout when compared with other devices in the similar prices range when we consider the above mentioned features. On top of it, it’s an Android One device which ensures faster software updates. The Motorola One Vision is recommended if you are looking for such features on a smartphone with a budget under Rs 20,000.

Do check our full review of the Motorola One Vision below.