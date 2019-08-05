The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup is over but the journey for Team India continues as the squad is off to play T20I matches, ODI’s and Test Matches against the West Indies team. The first two T20I matches already took place in Lauderhill, Florida and Team India has taken the lead by winning both of them.

In the first match, India won by four wickets and their final score was 98/6 in 17.2 overs whereas West Indies were 95/9 in 20 overs. The second match went well but was stopped midway due to rains and India won the match by 22 runs as the DLS method was used. The third T20I match is happening on 6th August in Guyana and will be aired at 8 PM IST. We are leaving you with the schedule, timings, squad and the streaming links for the matches below.

Where to watch:

The matches are being aired on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD channels with English Commentary whereas, for the people who love to watch the matches in classic Hindi commentary can watch the matches on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD.

You can also watch the match online on SonyLIV and Reliance Jio users can enjoy the match free on their smartphones using the JioTV app.

Schedule:

3rd August – India vs West Indies 1st T20I Match – 8 PM IST at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, United States.

4th August – India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Match – 8 PM IST at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, United States.

6th August – India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Match – 8 PM IST at Providence Stadium, Guyana, South America.

8th August – India vs West Indies 1st ODI Match – 7 PM IST at Providence Stadium, Guyana, South America.

11th August – India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Match – 7 PM IST at Queens Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

14th August – India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Match – 7 PM IST at Queens Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

22nd-26th August– India vs West Indies 1st Test Match – 7 PM IST at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

30th August -3rd September – India vs West Indies 2nd Test Match – 8 PM IST at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica.

Squad:

T20I Squad for Team India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (Vice-Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicket Keeper), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini and Deepak Chahar.

ODI Squad for Team India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (Vice-Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicket Keeper), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed and Navdeep Saini.

Test Match Squad for Team India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicket Keeper) Wriddhiman Saha (Wicket Keeper), Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, KL Rahul, C Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami.

Miss the name Mahendra Singh Dhoni from the above list? Don’t worry we know your feels as we’ve also grown up watching the legend play for Team India. Which team are you supporting this season? Let us know in the comments below.