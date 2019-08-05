Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro goes on open sale in India

A couple of months ago, Xiaomi launched the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones in the Indian market, which is a flagship lineup for the Redmi brand. Now, just a few weeks after the phone’s launch, the devices are now available through the open sale in India.

Xiaomi has today confirmed that the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones will be available for purchase anytime from today onwards through Flipkart and Mi.com. This means that the customers don’t have to wait for the flash sale to purchase the device.

The Redmi K20 features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution, 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core processor, packed with 6 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, it features a triple camera setup, consisting of a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP telephoto lens, and a 13 MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front side, the device comes equipped with a 20 MP snapper. The smartphone is running Android 9 Pie operating system with the company’s own MIUI 10 and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

On the other hand, the Redmi K20 Pro features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 855 7nm octa-core processor clocked at 2.84 GHz along with Adreno 640 GPU.

It packs 6/8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128/256 GB of internal storage. As for the camera setup, there are three camera sensors on the back panel — 48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP. On the front side, there’s a 20 MP snapper. The phone runs MIUI 10 and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 27W SonicCharge.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core processor GPU: Adreno 618 GPU

Adreno 618 GPU RAM: 6 GB

6 GB Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie with MIUI 10

Android 9.0 Pie with MIUI 10 Display: 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution, 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio, DCI-P3 Color Gamut, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio

6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution, 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio, DCI-P3 Color Gamut, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 48 MP primary sensor with Dual LED Flash, f/1.75 aperture, 1/2″ Sony IMX582 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, 6P lens + 8 MP 1/4″ telephoto lens with 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture + 13 MP 1/3″ 124.8° ultra-wide sensor, 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture

48 MP primary sensor with Dual LED Flash, f/1.75 aperture, 1/2″ Sony IMX582 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, 6P lens + 8 MP 1/4″ telephoto lens with 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture + 13 MP 1/3″ 124.8° ultra-wide sensor, 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture Front Camera: 20 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture

20 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

64/128 GB Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS (L1 + L2 Dual Band) + GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS (L1 + L2 Dual Band) + GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner

In-display Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Flame Red, Carbon Black, and Glacier Blue

Flame Red, Carbon Black, and Glacier Blue Battery: 4000 mAh with 18W fast charging

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Specifications