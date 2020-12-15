Mi Smart Water Purifier Review (RO + UV)

Xiaomi, the well-known smartphone maker in India isn’t only a smartphone brand, the company has already expanded its portfolio into smart home products, we can see a wide range of products like Mi Smart Speaker, Mi Air Purifier, Home Security Camera 360, as well as the Mi Smart Water Purifier. Like its Air Purifier, the Mi Smart Water Purifier is also a smart home device that can be controlled using a mobile app. Launched last year in its smarter living event, here’s what we have to say about the Mi Smart Water Purifier in its review.

Mi Smart Water Purifier (RO + UV) Specifications

Model: MRB13

MRB13 Scope of Use: Local tap water

Local tap water Purified Water Flow Rate: 0.13L/min

0.13L/min TDS Reduction: Up to 90%

Up to 90% Applicable Water Temperature: 5°C to 38°C

5°C to 38°C Connectivity: Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi Input Water Condition: Water Pressure 0.03–0.4MPa, TDS <2000mg/L, Hardness <500mg/L, Turbidity <10NTU, Chlorine <1mg/L, pH range 6.5 – 8.5

Water Pressure 0.03–0.4MPa, TDS <2000mg/L, Hardness <500mg/L, Turbidity <10NTU, Chlorine <1mg/L, pH range 6.5 – 8.5 Rated Power: 42W (Input 220 – 240 V, 50 Hz)

42W (Input 220 – 240 V, 50 Hz) Anti-shock Protection Type: Class II

Class II Dimensions: 30 cm x 20.7 cm x 52.3 cm

30 cm x 20.7 cm x 52.3 cm Net Weight: 6.7 kg

6.7 kg Price: ₹10,999

Design & Build

Speaking of its design, the Mi Smart Water Purifier has a clean look, White in color, the design is minimalistic, its sleek and soft curves add to the design aesthetics. The exterior has a high-quality plastic with a matte finish surface, it gives a nice touch to it. The overall design is well made and looks neat.

The front side has two buttons, Switch and Reset along with two LED indicators, one for Wi-Fi and one for the filters attached to the purifier. Just below, you can see the switch that releases the pure water, all you need is to press the switch, it’s that simple. It takes up to 42W of power with anti-shock protection and weighs about 6.7 kg. The inlet and outlet for the water are at the bottom side making it easy to connect.

The filters are easy to change, it takes about 30 seconds to replace each filter. You need to open the front panel, twist to unlock the filter, and remove, attach the new filter, twist to lock, and cover the lid. These filters cost you ₹899, ₹1,299, and ₹1,799 for the PAC, PPC, and RO filters respectively.

It has a 7-liter water tank on the top side which seems decent, you may find water purifiers with 10 liters or more tank capacity in the market. The tank can be accessed by opening the panel from the top for cleaning. The tank has a built-in UV light that activates every 4 hours for a full 25 minutes killing any bacterias and micro-organisms in it.

Water Purification, Features & Connectivity

About its features, the Mi Smart Water Purifier has a five-step purification process which includes the PPC (Polypropylene Cotton) with activated Carbon, RO (Reverse Osmosis), PAC (Post Activated Carbon), and in-tank UV (Ultra Violet) sterilization. The tank is meant to remove the remaining bacteria and other microbes.

The 5-step process works like this, the PPC filter effectively intercepts large and visible particles and deeply adsorbs residual chlorine, color, odor, organic matter, and other harmful substances in the water. The RO filters out heavy metals, bacteria, viruses, scales, organic matter, and other impurities with precision up to 0.0001 microns. The PAC absorbs odor and organic substances from the water and furthermore improves the taste. Lastly, the tank kills bacteria with UV sterilization every 4 hours for 25 minutes.

The water purifier offers Wi-Fi connectivity which is used for the smart home connection. It’s easy to pair, press and hold the Switch and Reset buttons to pair. Install the Mi Smart Home app and add the device. The app shows you the important information from the water purifier, it shows you the real-time TDS levels, the amount of water purified in a day, as well as the efficiency of filters, when it needs to be changed.

Verdict

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Water Purifier can be among the regular water purifiers but loaded with features. Since it’s a smart home device, you can make use of its smart features like real-time TDS monitoring right on your smartphone, things you don’t find on a regular water purifier at this price.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Water Purifier has the easy–to–replace filters, the app shows you the efficiency of the filter and when to replace it. Aside from its features, it has a solid build quality and blends with the room due to its neat design.

Overall, the Mi Smart Water Purifier has impressed us, the price starts at ₹10,999 and we would recommend it for those who want a water purifier with added features and functionalities and want to add a device to your smart home ecosystem.