Micromax IN 1B goes official in India for a starting price of Rs 6,999

Today, along with the Micromax IN Note 1 smartphone, the company also launched another budget smartphone in the Indian market — Micromax IN 1B.

The phone features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 chipset.

It comes in two memory variants — 2 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot that enables the expansion of storage up to 512 GB.

As for the camera department, the device features a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor. There’s also an 8 MP for taking selfies. For security, the device comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Running on the Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box, the smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

The Micromax IN 1B comes in three color options — Purple, Blue, and Green. The 2 GB RAM model is priced at Rs 6,999 while the 4 GB RAM model costs Rs 7,999. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart from 26th November.

Micromax IN 1B Specifications

Display: 6.52-inch HD+ 20:9 mini drop display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution

Android 10 Rear Camera: 13 MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture + 2 MP depth sensor

Pricing and Availability in India