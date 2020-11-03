Micromax IN Note 1 launched in India; features 6.67-inch FHD+ display, Helio G85 SoC, quad cameras and more
Micromax is making a comeback in the Indian smartphone market, again, with the launch of a new IN series phones. Today, the company has announced the Micromax IN Note 1 smartphone in India.
The Micromax IN Note 1 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display and is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, which is coupled with up to 4 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.
Taking care of the photography needs is a quad-camera setup on the back that features a 48MP primary sensor, a 5 MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front side, there’s a 16MP snapper for taking selfies.
It features a fingerprint sensor on the back for added security. The device is running the Android 10 operating system and is likely to get Android 11 and Android 11 updates. As for the battery, it is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.
The Micromax IN Note 1 comes in Green and White colors for a price of Rs. 10,999 for the 4 GB RAM with a 64 GB storage model while the 128 GB storage version costs Rs. 12,999. It will be available from Flipkart starting from November 24th.
Micromax IN Note 1 Specifications
- Display: 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 450 nits brightness
- CPU: MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor
- GPU: Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- RAM: 4 GB LPPDDR4x RAM
- Storage: 64/128 GB eMMC 5.1 storage; expandable up to 512 GB
- OS: Android 10
- Rear Camera: 48 MP rear camera with 0.8μm pixel size, LED flash + 5 MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 2 MP macro lens + 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture
- Front Camera: 16 MP camera
- Others: Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio
- Connectivty Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C port
- Battery: 5000 mAh with 18W fast charger
Pricing and Availability in India
- 4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage: Rs 10,999
- 4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage: Rs 12,999
- Availability: From 24th November via Flipkart