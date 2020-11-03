Micromax is making a comeback in the Indian smartphone market, again, with the launch of a new IN series phones. Today, the company has announced the Micromax IN Note 1 smartphone in India.

The Micromax IN Note 1 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display and is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, which is coupled with up to 4 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Taking care of the photography needs is a quad-camera setup on the back that features a 48MP primary sensor, a 5 MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front side, there’s a 16MP snapper for taking selfies.

It features a fingerprint sensor on the back for added security. The device is running the Android 10 operating system and is likely to get Android 11 and Android 11 updates. As for the battery, it is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

The Micromax IN Note 1 comes in Green and White colors for a price of Rs. 10,999 for the 4 GB RAM with a 64 GB storage model while the 128 GB storage version costs Rs. 12,999. It will be available from Flipkart starting from November 24th.

Micromax IN Note 1 Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 450 nits brightness

6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 450 nits brightness CPU: MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor

MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor GPU: Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU RAM: 4 GB LPPDDR4x RAM

4 GB LPPDDR4x RAM Storage: 64/128 GB eMMC 5.1 storage; expandable up to 512 GB

64/128 GB eMMC 5.1 storage; expandable up to 512 GB OS: Android 10

Android 10 Rear Camera: 48 MP rear camera with 0.8μm pixel size, LED flash + 5 MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 2 MP macro lens + 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture

48 MP rear camera with 0.8μm pixel size, LED flash + 5 MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 2 MP macro lens + 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture Front Camera: 16 MP camera

16 MP camera Others: Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio

Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio Connectivty Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C port

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C port Battery: 5000 mAh with 18W fast charger

Pricing and Availability in India