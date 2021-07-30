Micromax IN 2b goes official in India; packs Unisoc T610 SoC, 6GB RAM, dual rear cameras, and 5000mAh battery

Micromax has today launched its latest smartphone under the brand’s new IN lineup. The phone, dubbed as Micromax IN 2b, comes as a successor to the IN 1b that was launched in India earlier this year.

The smartphone features a 6.52-inch HD+ Drop Notch LCD screen that offers an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Unisoc T610 processor, coupled with the Mali-G52 GPU.

It comes in two memory configurations — 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot allowing memory expansion up to 512GB.

As for the photography, there’s a dual-camera setup on the back that consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front side, it features a 5-megapixel snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

The phone also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. It runs the Android 11 operating system and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging over USB Type-C.

The Micromax IN 2b comes in three colors — Blue, Black, and Green. The base model with 4GB RAM is priced at ₹7,999 while the 6GB RAM model costs ₹8,999. It will be available from Flipkart and Micromax India website starting from August 6th.

Micromax IN 2b Specifications

Display: 6.52-inch HD+ 20:9 drop notch display with 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution and up to 400 nits brightness

UNISOC T610 processor – Dual Core Cortex A75 and Six Core Cortex A55 clocked up to 1.8GHz GPU: Mali-G52 GPU

4/6 GB LPDDR4x RAM Storage: 64 GB eMMC 5.1 storage; expandable up to 512GB with microSD card

Android 11 Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash + 2 MP depth sensor

5 MP with f/2.2 aperture Others: Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, Face unlock, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C port Battery: 5,000mAh with 10w charging

Pricing and Availability in India