Open Microsoft Edge in InPrivate Mode by default [Guide]

We already published guides on how to open the Chrome browser in Incognito mode by default and how to open Mozilla Firefox in Private mode by default, we are now covering the same topic, but for the new Microsoft Edge browser.

Just like other browsers, Edge has its own name for the private mode – InPrivate. When using the InPrivate mode, Microsoft Edge deletes local browsing history when the browser window gets closed.

Open Edge browser in InPrivate mode by default

To enable launching Edge in InPrivate mode by default, we’ll have to change a command-line option in a shortcut for the browser. Follow this step-by-step process to easily change it.

Step 1: Find the Microsoft Edge icon on your computer and right-click on it.

Step 2: In the contextual menu that pops up, When a menu pops up, click “Properties.”

Step 3: You will now see a window of Edge properties. Find the “Shortcut” tab and click on it.

Step 4: Now, in the Target field, enter the following text “-inprivate” at the end of the line, without the inverted commas.

Step 5: Click on “Ok”. If you get a warning message, just ignore it and click “Ok.”

That’s it. Now whenever you open the Edge browser using this shortcut, the browser will automatically open in the InPrivate Mode.

To remove this function, just follow the same steps and remove the newly added “-inprivate” line and click Ok. The browser will then work normally.

