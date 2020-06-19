Nubia, the gaming smartphone brand from China-based ZTE, has today launched its new upper mid-range gaming smartphone in Europe, dubbed as Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite. As the name indicates, it’s a watered-down model of the Red Magic 5G that was launched earlier this year.

The smartphone features an impressive 6.65-inch Full HD+ display as it offers 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC with support for dual-mode SA/NSA 5G.

To keep the temperature under check, the phone is equipped with ICE 2.5 Liquid Cooling Technology that the company claims can reduce the running temperature of the chipset by up to 16°C.

As for the optics, the device features a quad-camera setup on the back which consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

On the front side, it features a 12-megapixel shooter for taking selfies and video calling. It also has a dual-touch game trigger keys for the better gaming experience. There are also customizable RGB Light Strip.

The smartphone is running the latest Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box along with NubiaUI 8.0 on top. It is powered by a 5100 mAh battery which comes with support for 18W fast charging technology.

The Red Magic 5G Lite comes in Black color and is now available for purchase in Spain through all Vodafone sales channels. It is priced at 17 Euros per month with a 36-month contract, which converts to about 612 Euros (~$685).

Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite Specifications

Display: 6.65-inch Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED display with 1080 × 2340 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 color gamut

6.65-inch Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED display with 1080 × 2340 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 color gamut CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 620

Adreno 620 RAM: 8/12 GB LPDDR4X

8/12 GB LPDDR4X Storage: 128/256 GB UFS 2.1

128/256 GB UFS 2.1 OS: Android 10 with Nubia UI 8.0

Android 10 with Nubia UI 8.0 Rear Camera: 48 MP rear camera with Sony IMX582 sensor + 8 MP 120° ultra-wide-angle lens + 2 MP macro lens + 2 MP depth sensor

48 MP rear camera with Sony IMX582 sensor + 8 MP 120° ultra-wide-angle lens + 2 MP macro lens + 2 MP depth sensor Front Camera: 12 MP

12 MP Others: In-display fingerprint sensor, 1217 Linear Speaker, DTS

In-display fingerprint sensor, 1217 Linear Speaker, DTS Connectivity Options: 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, Dual-frequency (L1+L5), GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, Dual-frequency (L1+L5), GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C Battery: 5100 mAh with 18W fast charging

Pricing and Availability

8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage: €579

€579 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage: €649

€649 Availability: Now available in Spain via Vodafone

