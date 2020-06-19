Motorola Razr 2 reportedly postponed because of COVID-19

After launching the Motorola Razr clamshell foldable smartphone earlier this year, the company has reportedly started working on its successor. The company’s executive recently hinted that the Motorola Razr 2 could get launched in September this year.

However, a new report hints that the device may not get launched this year. Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young claims that the phone has been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also reveals that the device has been launched by a quarter and thus, it will get launched early next year. But no specific timeline about the launch of this second-generation foldable smartphone is available at this time.

Interestingly, the Motorola Razr smartphone was also delayed from its initial launch plan of Q4 2019 to Q1 2020. Even though the company took more time, the end product didn’t get the response Motorola might have expected.

As per the reports, the smartphone is expected to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset. It could feature a 48MP primary camera sensor on the back and a 20MP selfie shooter on the front. It is said to pack 8 GB RAM, 128 GB storage, and a slightly larger 2845 mAh battery.

While Motorola seems to have delayed the launch of Motorola Razr 2, it looks like Samsung is still determined to launch its Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 smartphone sometime around August or September this year, along with the Galaxy Note20 series.

Source