Microsoft launches To-Do task manager app

Microsoft had acquired the Wunderlist task manager a few years back. Ever since the company has been working on its own task managing service. Now it has shut down Wunderlist and launched the To-Do app.

Microsoft has announced the launch of the preview version of its new To-Do listing app. While the app is packed with interesting features, it keeps the interface very plain and simple. The entire app focusses around a task list with items you intend to complete that day. Additionally, you can make your own lists, add reminders, notes and due dates to tasks.

The Microsoft To-Do app integrates with Outlook and automatically syncs your Tasks from the service. The service is available on Windows, Android and iPhone and automatically syncs across all the devices. The native apps for Mac, iPad and Android are expected to be released soon.