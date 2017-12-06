Microsoft and Qualcomm unveil Windows 10 PC powered by Snapdragon with always-on LTE connectivity

Microsoft and Qualcomm have launched Windows 10 PC with always-on connectivity and other phone-like features. These PCs are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon chips which promise longer battery life. The devices are similar to the convertibles or 2-in-1 laptops with Intel chips.

The first two Windows 10 PCs powered by Snapdragon are from HP and ASUS and Lenovo is expected to unveil in the coming weeks. Both the PCs sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon X16 LTE modem and run on Microsoft Windows 10 S that brings new features like Windows Ink, Windows Hello, and Cortana.

Microsoft has worked with Qualcomm to create ‘always-on’ PCs to stay connected to LTE network and work more like an iPad than traditional Windows laptops. It also ensures a better battery life than x86 PCs, so no need to worry about the battery draining on these PCs, they are power-efficient.

The ASUS NovaGo is the first Windows 10 PC powered by Qualcomm 835 mobile chipset and the world’s first Gigabit LTE convertible laptop featuring 4G LTE connectivity. It has a 13.3-inch display and comes with 4 GB RAM and 8 GB RAM variants with 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB UFS storage. It features two USB 3.1 standard ports and one HDMI port. ASUS NovaGo claims a 30-hour battery life (idle) and 22 hours of active usage with its 52 Wh battery.

Another PC is from HP, the HP Envy x2 is another convertible with 20-hour active battery life. HP Envy x2 is a slightly smaller with a 12.3-inch display featuring a stylus and comes with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB UFS storage.

Asus had not revealed availability, however, the pricing for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant will cost $499 whereas the top variant with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage costs $799. On the other hand, has released will be available in Spring 2018, but no pricing.