Microsoft Seeing AI app launched for iOS, will help the visually impaired see

Microsoft has been developing apps for Android and iOS for some time now. The latest addition to its stable is the Seeing AI app launched in United States, Canada, India, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore. The app name says it all. It helps people in seeing things. Microsoft says in an introduction video that the app is a research project that helps people with weak eyesight.

The app uses the rear camera of the phone and AI to identify objects or photographs or documents or even products and relates them to audio for the user in real time. Henceforth, here are some use cases that Microsoft demonstrates.

The app can be used to scan a document and identify the main elements of the content such as headings, paragraphs, and lists. It can read text aloud as it comes under the camera lens.

The app can identify saved contacts when pointed at and narrate their name through the speakers. As a plus, it can identify their gender and emotions as well.

Point it to a barcode or product and it will describe what it is.the app can also identify currency notes.

The app also works in other apps identifying images. However, you would have to import images into the app to hear the description.

Download Link: Seeing AI app for iOS