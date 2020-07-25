Microsoft Surface Duo could launch in the coming weeks

Microsoft had showcased its upcoming dual-screen devices — Surface Neo and Surface Duo last year. However, the company has announced that Surface Neo has been delayed and the Windows 10X will first be focused towards the single-screen devices.

However, the other dual-screen device from the company — Surface Neo seems all set to get launched in the coming weeks. The company’s executives have been teasing the device on social media platform since past weeks.

Further, the Microsoft Surface Neo has already passed through FCC certification process as well as the Bluetooth SIG certification, which indicates the the official launch of this device is not far away.

As per the reports, some developers already have access to the Android-powered dual-screen device in the form of developer units. While the launch seems to have been impacted because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is still expected to start shipping the device by the end of September.

On the other hand, the Surface Neo, which was also planned to get launched by the holiday season this year, has been delayed. There’s no specific timeline for its launch. The Neo will be running the Windows 10X operating system but the company has now shifted its focus from dual-screen devices to the traditional single-screen laptops.

Source 1, Source 2