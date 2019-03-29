MIUI 11 to come with monochrome power saving mode, system-wide dark mode, and more

Earlier this year, Xiaomi revealed that the company has already started working on the MIUI 11. Xiaomi even teased a few of the features of the upcoming user interface that will be included in the upcoming software update.

Now, the company has started revealed features that its users expected to see in the new version of the operating system. The new features were revealed by the MIUI team in an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Chinese microblogging portal Weibo.

MIUI 11 will have a new monochrome low power mode, dubbed as Super Power Saving Mode. It will shut down all the system functions except for the basic calling and messaging, along with turning the interface into monochrome for power saving.

Also, expect new icons set along with a unified design that will drastically change the appearance of the MIUI. It will also support automatic deletion of screenshots after sharing, along with status bar optimizations, transition animations, and more.

Many manufacturers are now adopting dark mode and the MIUI 11 is not an exception. The MIUI 11 will come with support for a system-wide dark mode. Google will also be launching its next Android with system-wide dark mode support

While the company has revealed a few of the features that will be making their way to the upcoming update, Xiaomi has still not revealed when the MIUI 11 will be launched or rolled out to compatible smartphones. To know that, we’ll have to wait a bit longer.

MIUI 10 was announced in January last year and the detailed information was revealed in June 2018. The update made its way to Xiaomi smartphones in September. If we expect Xiaomi to follow the same path, then MIUI 11 could be available in September this year.