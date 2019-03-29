Asus Zenfone 6 gets certified by Wi-Fi Alliance; launching on 16th May

Last month, Asus confirmed that it will be launching its next-generation Zenfone series smartphone — Asus Zenfone 6, at a launch event on 16th May. Now, with a couple of months shy of being launched, the smartphone has been certified by Wi-Fi Alliance.

With this certificate, it’s now confirmed that the upcoming Asus smartphone with model number ASUS_I01WD will have dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity with support for 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequency bands. The listing also reveals that the phone runs Android 9 Pie OS out of the box.

Notably, the Wi-Fi Alliance listing doesn’t confirm that the phone getting certified is the Asus Zenfone 6 and only reveals its model number as ASUS_I01WD. However, it’s highly likely that the phone in question is the Zenfone 6.

The phone is expected to come with a bezel-less as well as a notch-less display. This could mean that the phone could come with a pop-up front-facing camera or have a sliding mechanism, but none of them have been confirmed yet.

A previously leak image related to the Zenfone 6 suggests that the smartphone will have a triple-rear camera setup — similar to what we are now seeing in the budget smartphones. Early leaks had revealed off-center notch as well.

The Asus Zenfone 6 launch event is scheduled to take place on 16th May in Valencia, Spain. We expect to have more details about the smartphone ahead of its launch. What do you expect to see in the upcoming Zenfone device?