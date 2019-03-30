Samsung Galaxy S10 5G pricing information leaked ahead of its sale next week

Last month, along with the Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e flagship smartphones, South Korea-based Samsung had also announced its first 5G smartphone — Samsung Galaxy S10 5G. While the other three models are already available for purchase, the 5G variant will be available from next week.

However, ahead of the phone’s sale in its home market from 5th April, it’s pricing information has been leaked. According to the report, it will come in two variants — one with 256 GB internal storage and another with 512 GB internal storage.

The 256 GB model is expected to be priced at KRW 1,390,000 (~$1,223) while the 512 GB variant is to cost KRW 1,550,000 (~$1,363). Samsung has partnered with LG Telecom to launch the Galaxy S10 5G in the South Korean market.

In terms of design, the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G looks very similar to the Galaxy S10+, but unlike the rest of the phones in the Galaxy S10 series, this one comes with 5G support. Samsung says users of Galaxy S10 5G “can download a full season of a TV show in minutes, play graphics-rich cloud games with virtually no lag, enjoy enhanced VR and AR experiences and stay in touch with friends and family via real-time 4K video calls”.

It features a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Curved AMOLED Display and is powered by Exynos 9820 or Snapdragon 855 SoC depending on the region. The smartphone also has 8 GB RAM at disposal with 256 GB of storage onboard. Below are the phone’s full specifications:

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Specifications