Motorola has launched its new budget smartphone in India, the Moto E7 Power featuring a 5,000 mAh battery, a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display, a water-repellent design, and bloatware-free stock Android operating system.

Speaking of its display, it equips a 6.51-inch Max Vision IPS LCD display with a resolution of HD+ and 60 Hz refresh rate. The backside has a plastic surface with a unibody design, dual cameras on board, a fingerprint scanner underneath the M logo, and loudspeakers at the back.

On the Camera’s front, the backside offers a dual setup, 13 MP (main) + 2 MP (macro) cameras, and a 5 MP front camera for selfies. The software it offers is a clean bloatware-free stock Android version 10 interface with no skins or themes installed.

Specifications include a MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core processor clocked up to 2.0 GHz, PowerVR GE8320 graphics, and a battery of 5,000 mAh that can last up to 2 days. It offers a USB Type-C interface with the charging of 10W (5V, 2A).

For the variants, there are two models, one with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage as the top variant, and the base variant offers 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. The storage can be expanded up to 1 TB via a microSD card (on the SIM2 slot).

The price for the Moto E7 Power starts at ₹7,499 for 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage model, and ₹8,299 for 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model. It will be available on 26th February 2021 at 12 PM on Flipkart.

Motorola Moto E7 Power Specifications

Software: Android 10, Stock UI (no-bloatware)

GPU: PowerVR GE8320 Graphics

Storage: 32 GB OR 64 GB on-board, microSD card support up to 1 TB

Selfie Camera: 5 MP

Security: Fingerprint scanner (rear)

Battery: 5,000 mAh, Up to 2 days battery life, 10W (5V, 2A) charging

Motorola Moto E7 Power Price in India & Availability