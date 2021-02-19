Microsoft is set to launch Office 2021 for Windows and Mac this year

Microsoft has confirmed that the company is set to release the two new versions of its Office suite later this year — Microsoft Office 2021 for personal use and Office LTSC (Long Term Servicing Channel) for commercial purposes.

It has also been clarified that the Office 2021 will be an update to Office 2019 and will be available at a one-time cost without the need to have Microsoft 365 subscription. The company doesn’t have any plans to increase the cost.

For the Office LTSC, a commercial preview will be available in a couple of months, in April this year. So far, the features associated with this new version aren’t known but it’s known that it will keep getting support for at least 5 years.

It is expected to bring accessibility improvements, a new dark mode, Dynamic Arrays, and XLOOKUP in Excel, as well as other smaller changes across all the popular apps, including Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint.

We also expected the same features to be available in Office 2021 and the company has also promised to share more details on the new features closer to the launch date. Although the launch date is not yet known, Microsoft says that it will be available in the second half of this year.

Source