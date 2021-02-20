Motorola Moto E7 Power Review

Motorola has launched its new budget smartphone Moto E7 Power in India in its Moto E series, and it’s the seventh generation Moto E series smartphone alongside the Moto E7 and Moto E7 Plus. The Moto E7 Power features a 5,000 mAh battery, a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display, a water-repellent design, and bloatware-free stock Android operating system. Here’s what we have to say in our Moto E7 Power review.

Motorola Moto E7 Power Specifications

Display: 6.51-inch Max Vision IPS HD+ display, 60 Hz refresh rate

6.51-inch Max Vision IPS HD+ display, 60 Hz refresh rate Software: Android 10, Stock UI (no-bloatware)

Android 10, Stock UI (no-bloatware) CPU: MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core CPU clocked at 2.0 GHz

MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core CPU clocked at 2.0 GHz GPU: PowerVR GE8320 Graphics

PowerVR GE8320 Graphics Memory: 2 GB OR 4 GB RAM

2 GB OR 4 GB RAM Storage: 32 GB OR 64 GB on-board, microSD card support up to 1 TB

32 GB OR 64 GB on-board, microSD card support up to 1 TB Main Camera: Dual Cameras 13 MP + 2 MP (macro), LED flash

Dual Cameras 13 MP + 2 MP (macro), LED flash Selfie Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Connectivity: USB Type-C, 3.5 mm port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS

USB Type-C, 3.5 mm port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Security: Fingerprint scanner (rear)

Fingerprint scanner (rear) Cellular: Dual 4G, nano SIMs, microSD card on SIM2 slot

Dual 4G, nano SIMs, microSD card on SIM2 slot Battery: 5,000 mAh, Up to 2 days battery life, 10W (5V, 2A) charging

5,000 mAh, Up to 2 days battery life, 10W (5V, 2A) charging Price: ₹7,499 (2 GB + 32 GB), ₹8,299 (4 GB + 64 GB)

₹7,499 (2 GB + 32 GB), ₹8,299 (4 GB + 64 GB) Availability: 26th February 2021, 12 PM on Flipkart

Design, Display, & Build

The Moto E7 Power features a plastic design at the back with a unibody curved design which makes it easy to hold. The back, furthermore, consists of dual cameras (13 MP + 2 MP) at the top left side and a loudspeaker at the bottom left side along with a fingerprint scanner beneath the Moto logo.

The front side has a water-drop notch style design housing a 5 MP selfie camera. Speaking of its display, it equips a 6.51-inch Max Vision IPS LCD display with a resolution of HD+ and 60 Hz refresh rate.

Given the price, the HD+ display is fair, however, since it has a large 6.5-inch screen, a Full HD+ display would be more entertaining when it comes to the multimedia experience.

The bottom side has a USB Type-C port for 10W charging and a microphone while the 3.5 mm is at the top side, the loudspeakers are at the backside.

The right side has tri-buttons, one for power, one for volume, and a customizable side key that can be used for specific tasks or apps.

The left side offers a hybrid SIM tray in which you get two SIM slots with a microSD slot combo on the SIM2 slot.

Software & User Interface

The Moto E7 Power runs on Android 10 with a clean stock interface, bloatware-free. Motorola smartphones are known for their stockish UI and clean skin and interface, you won’t find heavily customized themes layered on the Android. The security patch on it is dated 5th December 2020.

The user interface on the Moto E7 is simple, those who like a bloatware-free interface, this is for you, no third-party apps, no pre-installed skins, ad-free interface, and less-likely use the system resources, more like Vanilla Android. A total of 24 apps are found on the phone with the Motorola’s Help app for the warranty, servicing, and troubleshooting of the device.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

Being a budget smartphone, the specifications include a MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core processor clocked up to 2.0 GHz and a PowerVR GE8320 GPU for gaming and graphics applications. The Helio G25 is an entry-level CPU equivalent to Qualcomm Snapdragon 450/460 SoC.

For the variants, there are two models, one with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage as the top variant, and the base variant offers 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. The storage can be expanded up to 1 TB via a microSD card (on the SIM2 slot).

The price for the Moto E7 Power starts at ₹7,499 for 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage model, and ₹8,299 for 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model.

Benchmarks indicate that the performance is just entry-level and is good for basic tasks and light to moderate apps. It might struggle for apps that demand CPU and GPU resources. Do not expect anything, this device isn’t meant for gaming, you can run games at low-medium settings, not at high or very high settings.

Cameras

On the Camera’s front, the backside offers a dual setup, 13 MP (main) + 2 MP (macro) cameras, and a 5 MP front camera for selfies. Unlike its sibling, Moto E7 Plus with a 48 MP camera, this one uses a mediocre 13 MP camera and with this camera setup, you can’t expect much from its camera.

The camera interface includes Portrait mode, Manual mode, Macro mode, Panorama mode, and a video mode that records videos at 1080p resolution at 30 fps, no slow motion is available on the phone. You also don’t get the Moto camera features that you have seen on the Moto G series. The good part here is the camera offers a manual mode.

About the quality, the camera performance is average, phones within this price range may capture better shots, the Moto E7 Power is just not a camera phone in its class. Take a look at the camera samples taken from the Moto E7 Power.

Moto E7 Power Camera Samples

Battery Life & Charging

One of the primary aspects of the phone is its battery, the 5,000 mAh battery on the phone lasts up to 2 days depending upon the usage. The battery capacity is certainly a highlight of this phone in its segment, but sadly, not the charging. You may find the charging speed a bit sluggish as it runs at 10W standard charging speed, and not the fast one even though it has a far better USB Type-C interface.

Verdict

With its 5,000 mAh battery, its 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant at an affordable price, and a large 6.5-inch display, the Moto E7 Power slightly has an edge over a few smartphones as far as the competition offers this price bracket. In addition to that, the Vanilla Android interface can be great for those who want a simple, bloatware-free, ad-free stock UI.

The Moto E7 Power starts at Rs 7,499 for its base variant while its 4 GB RAM variant with 64 GB storage is priced at Rs 8,299, and at this price, it’s certainly a good option. However, the 10W charging and average cameras can be a letdown for some if not all.