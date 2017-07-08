Motorola

Moto G5S Plus will have an aluminium body, dual rear cameras, says new leak

By Abdul Qayyum
Motorola has a bunch of beastly devices waiting to be set loose this month on the international stage. Most modest of them is the G5S Plus. Well, a new render has leaked that reveals interesting details about the device. The image looks like a promo image. Here is what we know.

The info shared with VentureBeat originally, curiously shows the device back. It has a dual camera setup. It seems like Motorola has really taken the dual camera idea seriously and wants one for its own mid-range line up. The source believes the rear camera will have two 13 MP modules. It will come with in-demand features like bokeh effect and background modification.

The other visible change is the body of the phone. It seems to leave behind the polycarbonate finish for a more polished Aluminium look. This is what we have come to see in many mid-range phones this year. The phone is expected to have a bigger footprint at 5.5-inches than its cousin, the G5 Plus. While the same resolution will be carried forward from the aforementioned phone.

Other core specs of the phone include a Snapdragon SoC, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of ROM. The phone is expected to be announced alongside the two premium handsets Moto X4 & Moto Z2 Force at an event on July 25.

Abdul Qayyum

1 Comment on "Moto G5S Plus will have an aluminium body, dual rear cameras, says new leak"

VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI
VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI

better specs, awesome looks and more cameras, just an awesome budget smartphone!!

2 hours 41 minutes ago
