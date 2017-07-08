Moto G5S Plus will have an aluminium body, dual rear cameras, says new leak

Motorola has a bunch of beastly devices waiting to be set loose this month on the international stage. Most modest of them is the G5S Plus. Well, a new render has leaked that reveals interesting details about the device. The image looks like a promo image. Here is what we know.

The info shared with VentureBeat originally, curiously shows the device back. It has a dual camera setup. It seems like Motorola has really taken the dual camera idea seriously and wants one for its own mid-range line up. The source believes the rear camera will have two 13 MP modules. It will come with in-demand features like bokeh effect and background modification.

The other visible change is the body of the phone. It seems to leave behind the polycarbonate finish for a more polished Aluminium look. This is what we have come to see in many mid-range phones this year. The phone is expected to have a bigger footprint at 5.5-inches than its cousin, the G5 Plus. While the same resolution will be carried forward from the aforementioned phone.

Other core specs of the phone include a Snapdragon SoC, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of ROM. The phone is expected to be announced alongside the two premium handsets Moto X4 & Moto Z2 Force at an event on July 25.

