Sony

Sony G8441 benchmarked on AnTuTu with Android 8.0 and Snapdragon 835

By Abdul Qayyum
1

Fresh reports about a Sony G8441 model say it has just hit AnTuTu. The phone was just spotted days earlier listed on a Polish website. There was another model named G8341 with it.

sony G8341 Antutu The listing on AnTuTu says the device packs in a Snapdragon 835 system-on-chip along with the Adreno 540 GPU. The phone also has a 720p display, Android 8.0 (O), 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal memory. Two cameras sensors are shown by the benchmark, both of 8 MP capacity.

The Polish retailer pegged the price of the phone at €650 (or $740) and it was offered in black, blue, pink and silver colours. Traditionally, Sony unveils high-end phones at the IFA event, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if we see this model there as well. The G8441 might very well be the Xperia XZ1 Compact with 4.6-inch screen size as it shows a lower resolution here. But this is just our take.

a word of caution. As far as benchmark specs go, they can get some things quite wrong sometimes. Especially the Android 8.0 part seems a little bit off. Nonetheless, that is what the benchmark says.

Source l Via

Abdul Qayyum

Hardcore Android fan who keeps a track on the latest happenings in the world of Android.

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Sony G8441 benchmarked on AnTuTu with Android 8.0 and Snapdragon 835"

avatar
VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI
VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI

looks like the XZ mini coz of the low resolution display!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours 11 minutes ago
