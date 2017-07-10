Moto Z2 Force with high-end specs gets benchmarked by AnTuTu

Despite being touted to arrive in the near future, the Motorola Z2 Force wasn’t spotted on any benchmarks. Until now. The upcoming high-end phone stopped by AnTuTu to give us a hint of its innards. We have seen leaked renders of the device earlier.

To begin with, it rocks a Quad HD panel with a resolution of 2560 x 1440. The system-on-chip is also the top-notch Snapdragon 835 paired with the Adreno 540 GPU. Also, the Android version is 7.1.1 Nougat. This particular model holds 6 GB of RAM + 128 GB of internal storage under the chassis. We don’t know whether Motorola plans to out other variants or not. Moreover, we also see a 12 MP camera in the benchmarks accompanied by a 5 MP selfie camera.The phone is rumoured to arrive with a dual camera setup.

Coming to the actual subject of the benchmarks, the phone scores 168,000 points which is on par with most other flagships. Some rumours have also indicated that Motorola will integrate ShatterShield technology to toughen up the screen.

Motorola is widely believed to showcase the device at a press event in New York on July 25. Called #hellomotoworld, the event will definitely have some great products, but no official word says that it will be the Moto Z2 Force.

