Xiaomi posts teaser on Twitter hinting at MIUI 9 release date

Xiaomi’s MIUI 9 was expected to debut alongside the Mi 6. But as we all know that didn’t happen. With a lot of Xiaomi devices running on Android Marshmallow, users were restless to see some clarification from the company. Well, days after the Chinese phone maker revealed a roadmap for Android Nougat, they have given us a deadline for the release of MIUI 9.

The Android Nougat based MIUI 9, though confirmed by the company to be on its way didn’t have a fixed date. Now it will be released around August 16, says Xiaomi on one of its official forums.

The startup has also shared a teaser image on Twitter which looks like a WhatsApp chat. The chat head says “Let’s connect better”. And although below the message is the time of the message, Xiaomi simply wants to indicate the date of the new version. That is 8/16. Additionally, the company also shared a screenshot of MIUI 9 theme on Thursday, building up the excitement.

Not much is known regarding the features of the new upcoming skin. However, CEO Lei Jun did say that it will be much more smooth and powerful. Rumoured features include split-screen mode, ability to uninstall system apps, and even picture-in-picture which is an Android O feature.

