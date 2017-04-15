Moto Z2 Force renders leaked; 3.5 mm audio jack makes a comeback
We have been hearing about Motorola working on quite a few smartphones including the Moto E, Moto C. Now details about the Moto Z2 series have surfaced.
The alleged press renders of the upcoming Moto Z2 Force have surfaced giving a closer look to the handset. For starters, the handset seems to retain the design language seen in the Moto Z series and caries forward the Moto Mod legacy. However, Motorola seems to have brought back the 3.5 mm audio jack which was removed in the Moto Z Force.
Rumours suggest that the Moto Z2 Force is said to have a 5.5 inch Quad HD display. Interestingly, the handset is expected to powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset. Also expected is a dual rear camera setup and a revamped fingerprint scanner. We are still awaiting more details.
1 Comment on "Moto Z2 Force renders leaked; 3.5 mm audio jack makes a comeback"
looks sturdy and attractive.