Hike Messenger may soon rollout UPI-based digital payment feature

Recently we reported that WhatsApp is considering implementing payments from within the app using UPI. While WhatsApp is still getting started on the feature, Hike Messenger may take the lead and implement the feature first.

According to sources, the India-based messaging app Hike Messenger may soon launch a payments feature based on the UPI, which could make it the first messaging app in India to have the feature. While the rollout timeline is not yet revealed, the company is said to be at high-level talks with an Indian bank to handle the payment service.

The payment feature would allow Hike Messenger users to send and receive money from Hike Messenger users from within the app. Additionally, users could also carry out digital transactions like recharges for mobile and DTH.

Even while WhatsApp is gearing up to introduce the payments feature for its messaging app, it is expected to implement the feature in the next six months. However, being an Indian company with a massive Indian user base, Hike Messenger would definitely have an advantage over the rivals.

