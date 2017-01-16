Motorola may unveil Moto G5 on February 26

While we have been hearing quite a few rumours about the upcoming Moto smartphones, Motorola has now sent out press invites for its upcoming launch event at the MWC 2017.

Motorola has sent out press invites for its upcoming launch event at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in Barcelona. The event is scheduled for February 26. While there are no details available about the expected announcements, sources in the know suggest that the company may unveil the new Moto G series with the Moto G5 and the Moto G5 Plus.

Rumours suggest that the upcoming Moto G5 smartphones would have a 5.5 inch full HD display and could be powered by the octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. Also expected is a 13 MP rear facing camera and a front facing 5 MP camera. We should have more details over the next few days.

