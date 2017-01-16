Lenovo Z2 Plus gets price cut of ₹3000 in India, now starts at ₹14,999

The Lenovo Z2 Plus which was launched in India last year in September has now received a price cut of ₹3000 in India.

There are two variants of the Z2 Plus, one comes with 3 GB RAM whereas the other comes with 4 GB of RAM. The 3 GB RAM variant was launched in India with a price tag of ₹17,999 whereas the 4 GB variant was priced at ₹19,999. Well, now after the price cut, the 3 GB RAM variant would cost you ₹14,999 whereas the 4 GB RAM variant would set you back by ₹16,999.

With that price, the Z2 Plus becomes the cheapest Snapdragon 820 SoC powered smartphone in India. Both the variants will be available on Amazon India and Flipkart from today and the sale starts at 12 pm. The 4 GB RAM variant will also be available for purchase from offline retail shops.

Lenovo Z2 Plus specifications:

CPU: 2.15 GHz Snapdragon 820 quad-core processor

2.15 GHz Snapdragon 820 quad-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB GPU: Adreno 530

Adreno 530 Operating System: Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Android 6.0 Marshmallow Display: 5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) LTPS display with 2.5D curved glass

5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) LTPS display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP PDAF with LED flash, CAF dual-mode focus, EIS, 5P lens, ISOCELL sensor and f/2.2 aperture

13 MP PDAF with LED flash, CAF dual-mode focus, EIS, 5P lens, ISOCELL sensor and f/2.2 aperture Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 32/64 GB

32/64 GB Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi Other: Dual SIM (Nano + Nano), Fingerprint Scanner, USB Type-C

Dual SIM (Nano + Nano), Fingerprint Scanner, USB Type-C Colors: Black, White

Black, White Battery: 3500 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0