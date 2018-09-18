Lenovo-owned Motorola launched the Moto G6 Plus in India last week with a price tag of ₹22,499. And now, the company is all set to launch one more smartphone in India. Motorola has announced that it will be launching the Motorola One Power in India next week.

Motorola announced the Motorola One and Motorola One Power late last month. While we still don’t know when exactly will the Motorola One come to India, Motorola has now announced that the One Power will be launched in India next week on September 24. Motorola made this announcement on Twitter by tweeting “Yes, it’s coming! A co-creation of Motorola + Google, the #motorolaonepower unveils on 24th September! #Areyouready?“

The Motorola One Power, like the Motorola One, is an Android One smartphone. And, being an Android One smartphone, it runs stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo. However, Motorola has said that it will be upgraded to Android 9.0 Pie, but hasn’t shared any exact time frame for the same.

The Motorola One Power is powered by Snapdragon 636 SoC. It comes in two configurations – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. The smartphone features a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ Max Vision Display, and rocks a dual camera setup at the back. You can check out full specs of Motorola One Power down below.

Motorola One Power Specifications

CPU: 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor

1.8 GHz Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4/ GB

3/4/ GB GPU: Adreno 509

Adreno 509 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to Android 9.0 Pie)

Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to Android 9.0 Pie) Display: 6.2-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 Max Vision display

6.2-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 Max Vision display Rear Camera: 16 MP + 5 MP with LED flash

16 MP + 5 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Google Lens

Fingerprint Scanner, Google Lens Battery: 4850 mAh with TurboPower Charging

There’s no word yet on the pricing of Motorola One Power in India, but, considering how the Moto G6 Plus is priced insanely at ₹22,499, we won’t be surprised if Motorola decides to price the One Power even higher than that.