MTNL launches STV 319; Offers unlimited voice calls and 2 GB data per day

While BSNL was quite competitive in taking on new-comer Reliance Jio in the raging tariff war, MTNL has now joined the race with its unlimited voice calling pack.

On the occasion of its 31st Anniversary, MTNL has announced the launch of the STV 319 for its prepaid customers in Delhi and Mumbai. The pack, which is priced at Rs. 319, offers unlimited voice calls and 56 GB of 3G data. The pack has a 28-day validity. The promo offer is valid for a period of 90 days.

The STV 319 offers MTNL customers unlimited local and STD calls within the MTNL network. Subscribers would also be offer 25 minutes of free local and STD calls to any network across India per day. Post the free calls, customers would be charged at 25 paise per minute. Additionally, the operator is offering 2 GB of 3G data per day.