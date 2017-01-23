How to enable network speed indicator on Coolpad Cool 1 Dual [Guide]

So, it is likely that you’ve ordered a Coolpad Cool 1 Dual and now you’re wondering what cool things might be inside this cool gadget to get your software experience better. The one I remember the most is the network speed indicator that is displayed on the top status bar. I usually check how much speed I am getting either I am on 4G data or on Wi-Fi. To tell you, Cool 1 shares the same software LeEco devices have, in fact, Coolpad is now a LeEco-owned company.

After LeEco bought a controlling stake in Coolpad, they together made a smartphone named Cool 1 Dual that utilizes the LeEco’s EUI software and internal components. Apparently, some things probably relate to LeEco smartphones if you take a closer look. There’s no doubt about how amazing EUI software is and its features, so in this guide, we are going to focus on one of its solid feature that lets you display network speed indicator on Coolpad Cool 1 Dual.

How to enable network speed indicator on Coolpad Cool 1 Dual

When you enable network speed indicator on Coolpad Cool 1 Dual, you can see the real-time network speed of your internet right on the top status bar. This handy little feature will notify you either if you are on low downloading speeds or aren’t actually connected to the internet. If you are a Reliance Jio user and downloading large data is your stuff, this could let you view how fast your Jio 4G reaches its limits.

To enable network speed indicator on Coolpad Cool 1 Dual, follow the steps below.

Go to Settings on your Cool 1 Dual.

Visit Dual SIM & mobile networks.

Now head to Data management and there you’ll see a settings gear icon on the top-right corner.

Check the button that says ‘Display real-time speed’ and you are done.

Want to know any other software related features of Cool 1 Dual, do visit our How-To Guides section. This tutorial also works on LeEco smartphones.