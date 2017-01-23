Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to go on sale today in India at 12 pm

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 which was launched in India last week will go on sale today in the country at 12 pm.

The Redmi Note 4 will be sold on Mi.com and will also be available on Flipkart exclusively. Xiaomi launched three variants of the Redmi Note 4 in India – 2 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage, 3 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage. The 2 GB RAM variant is priced at ₹9999, 3 GB RAM variant at ₹10,999 and the 4 GB RAM variant at ₹12,999.

As for availability, all three variants will be available on the Mi.com, however, at the time of writing this, the 2 GB RAM variant isn’t listed on Flipkart. The Redmi Note 4, unlike its Chinese variant, is powered by Snapdragon 625 SoC. While some might say that this is a downgrade from the Snapdragon 650 on the Redmi Note 3, the day to day performance won’t be affected as Xiaomi has only traded off a little bit of processing power for getting more battery life on the Redmi Note 4.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 specifications:

CPU: Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

RAM: 2/3/4 GB

2/3/4 GB GPU: Adreno 506

Operating System: MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow (Android 7.0 Nougat preview to be available soon)

Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass

Rear Camera: 13 MP BSI CMOS with PDAF and dual-tone LED flash

13 MP BSI CMOS with PDAF and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP

Internal Storage: 32/64 GB

32/64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

SIM: Dual-Hybrid SIM (Micro + Nano)

Dual-Hybrid SIM (Micro + Nano) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Other: IR Blaster, Fingerprint Scanner

IR Blaster, Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Black, Gold, Dark Grey

Battery: 4100 mAh

So, are you buying the Redmi Note 4 ?