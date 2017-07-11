Nokia 5, 6 stocks to be officially available in India by mid-August

Nokia’s comeback to India started with the classic 3310. Soon after that, the Finnish company brought the much-awaited Android counterparts to India in June. While only one of the three phones named Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 was actually available to buy. That is the Nokia 3. But it outlined plans to bring the other 2 models by mid -August to the market.

HMD Global, the company that owns the Nokia brand said that the Nokia 3 was very well received by the Indian public. “We are humbled by the response to Nokia 3. Currently, we are ramping up our production for Nokia 3 on priority to meet the existing consumer demand. In the coming week, we will start production of Nokia 6 and Nokia 5 to get them ready for sales start by mid-August,” HMD said to NokiaPowerUser.

Now, this means that officially, we won’t see the two devices before Independence day. Even then, the company has started taking pre-orders for the Nokia 5 a week ago. Unlike the Nokia 6, this too will be sold both in retail stores as well as online marketplaces.

As for the biggest of the bunch, the Nokia 6 will also be available on the same date, but only through Amazon. However, you will be able to pre-register one day earlier. Prices for the three devices have been declared on launch. Starting from the Nokia 3, it is being sold at Rs. 9,499, the Nokia 5 will be sold for Rs. 12,899 and the Nokia 6 for Rs. 14,999.



