Xiaomi planning a new sub-brand to target offline sales, says leak

After smashing sales records this quarter, Xiaomi is in no mood to rest on its laurels. A new leak says the company is planning an assault on the offline smartphone brands like Oppo and Vivo. The Chinese startup is launching a sub-brand that will essentially have its own product lineup. The unnamed sub-brand will focus on selling Xiaomi handsets through retail stores.

As stated by MyDrivers, a Chinese news website, the move is an aggressive step to counter the explosive growth of emerging brands like Oppo and Vivo. The two companies following an offline only strategy became strong players in the Chinese market. With retail stores all over China, both these companies now have an undeniable big physical presence.

Moreover, another piece of the story is a leaked image of a Xiaomi phone. The phone is said to belong to the mysterious sub-brand. It does closely resemble the Oppo R11 or for that matter the iPhone 7 Plus. Also, as we see in the picture, there is a dual camera there and the antenna lines can be seen close to the edges.

Apart from this tidbit, there isn’t much known about the alleged sub-brand or device. although it is expected within this month.

