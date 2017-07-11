Xiaomi

Xiaomi planning a new sub-brand to target offline sales, says leak

By Abdul Qayyum
1

After smashing sales records this quarter, Xiaomi is in no mood to rest on its laurels. A new leak says the company is planning an assault on the offline smartphone brands like Oppo and Vivo. The Chinese startup is launching a sub-brand that will essentially have its own product lineup. The unnamed sub-brand will focus on selling Xiaomi handsets through retail stores.

Xiaomi new sub-brand phone

As stated by MyDrivers, a Chinese news website, the move is an aggressive step to counter the explosive growth of emerging brands like Oppo and Vivo. The two companies following an offline only strategy became strong players in the Chinese market. With retail stores all over China, both these companies now have an undeniable big physical presence.

Moreover, another piece of the story is a leaked image of a Xiaomi phone. The phone is said to belong to the mysterious sub-brand. It does closely resemble the Oppo R11 or for that matter the iPhone 7 Plus. Also, as we see in the picture, there is a dual camera there and the antenna lines can be seen close to the edges.

Apart from this tidbit, there isn’t much known about the alleged sub-brand or device. although it is expected within this month.

Source l Via

Abdul Qayyum

Hardcore Android fan who keeps a track on the latest happenings in the world of Android.

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Xiaomi planning a new sub-brand to target offline sales, says leak"

avatar
VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI
VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI

I wish it to be better than even the OnePlus brand!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 minutes 17 seconds ago
wpDiscuz