Nokia 5 and Nokia 8 receive price cut in India; Here’s how much they cost now

HMD Global, the official licensee for Nokia brand of smartphones, launched the Nokia 5 in India last August and then later in September launched the Nokia 8. The company in November also launched a 3 GB RAM variant of the Nokia 5 in the country. Well now, the Nokia 5 3 GB RAM variant and the Nokia 8 have received price cut in India.

The Nokia 5 3 GB RAM variant was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 13,499, and, the Nokia 8 was launched with Rs. 36,999. Now, the Nokia 5 3 GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 12,499, and, the Nokia 8 is priced at Rs. 28,999.

The Nokia 5 is powered by Snapdragon 430 SoC and comes in 2 and 3 GB RAM variants. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo and ships with a 3000 mAh battery. The phone has a 5.2-inch HD IPS LCD display and has 16 GB of storage on-board. For photography, there’s a 13 MP camera at the back and an 8 MP camera on the front.

Speaking about the Nokia 8, the phone’s powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC which is laced with 4 GB RAM. The phone runs Android 8.0 Oreo and sports a 5.3-inch QHD LCD display. The highlight of the Nokia 8 is the dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of two 13 MP cameras – one color and one monochrome. The Nokia 8 ships with a 3090 mAh battery has 64 GB of internal storage.

So, with these reduced prices, would you prefer buying the Nokia 5 or Nokia 8? If not, which other smartphone would you go for?