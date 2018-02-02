February 14, which is celebrated as Valentine’s Day in many parts of the world, is special for those who are in love. It’s that day when many express their love in front of those with whom they want to spend their entire life with. People go to great lengths to make this day special for the person they are in love with. This not only includes taking them on a candle light dinner, but also includes gifting them with something that would make the day more memorable for them.

Well, if you too are someone who wants to make the day special for your love with a gift, and, your significant other is a tech geek, then we have compiled a list of 5 best Valentine’s Day gifts that you can give this February 14.

5 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts

1) Honor Holly 4

Well, gifting a power bank would make sure that the phone is juiced up always. But what if it’s time to buy a new phone? Well, if you are thinking of gifting a phone to your Valentine and are on a tight budget, then the Honor Holly 4 is worth considering. The Honor Holly 4 features a metal body and also comes in Gold color.

The Honor Holly 4 is powered by Snapdragon 430 SoC which is paired with 3 GB RAM. Other specs include 13 MP rear camera, 5 MP front camera, 32 GB internal storage, fingerprint scanner, and, 3020 mAh battery.

You can buy the Honor Holly 4 from here.

2) 10,000 mAh Mi Power Bank 2i

We all have seen those couples who talk for countless hours on a phone with their girl-friend/boy-friend, wherever they are. Well, if you too talk with with your significant other for countless hours, then it’s needless to say that the phone’s battery would be draining out a lot. In that case, gifting a 10,000 mAh Mi Power Bank 2i to your love would prove very much useful, as it would make sure that the phone’s battery is full and you can continue with your romantic talks without any interruptions. What’s worth noting is that the power bank comes with two USB ports, which means you can charge both your phones at the same time.

You can buy the 10,000 mAh Mi Power Bank 2i from here.

3) Sony MDR-XB55 Extra-Bass In-Ear Headphones

People often listen to romantic songs when they are in love, and, most of the times, they listen it through earphones. Well that’s why, the Sony MDR-XB55 Extra-Bass In-Ear Headphones are something that you can gift to your girl-friend/boy-friend.

The Sony MDR-XB55 Extra-Bass In-Ear Headphones come with tangle-free cable and are very light in weight. Moreover, they also come with a pouch which makes it easier to carry them around.

You can buy the Sony MDR-XB55 Extra-Bass In-Ear Headphones from here.

4) SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive m3.0

The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive m3.0 is also something that you can gift to your Valentine. With the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive m3.0, it becomes easier to transfer files like photos, videos and music from your Android smartphone to a computer. This can turn out to be handy when if you are in a dire need of freeing up space on your smartphone.

You can buy the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive m3.0 from here.

5) Honor Band A2

We care about the health of the people we love a lot, and, one of the ways you can help those people remain healthy is gifting them a fitness tracker which lets them monitor their health with ease. In that case, you can gift the Honor Band A2 which comes with features like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and more.

You can buy the Honor Band A2 here.