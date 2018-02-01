Telecom operator Vodafone recently revised three of its tariff plans for prepaid customers that are priced at Rs. 198, Rs. 458 and Rs. 509 to offer more data to its customers. However, Vodafone has also revised its Rs. 348 tariff plan for prepaid customers to offer more benefits.

Vodafone announced its Rs. 348 prepaid plan back in August last year. At that time, it offered 1 GB 3G/4G data per day for 28 days. But, later in November, Vodafone revised this plan and increased the data offered from 1 GB to 1.5 GB, and, the telco again made changes to tariff plan in December to offer 2 GB data per day.

Well now, Vodafone has revised this plan again, and now, it’s offering 2.5 GB of 3G/4G data per day for 28 days which translates to a total of 70 GB of data. Apart from this, Vodafone prepaid customers doing recharge of Rs. 348 are also offered unlimited local and STD voice calls, 100 free local and national SMS per day, and, free roaming.

However, it’s worth noting that this Rs. 348 plan with 2.5 GB of 3G/4G data per day for 28 days is only available in select few circles, hence, do check the amount of data that you are offered before proceeding with the recharge.

For comparison, Reliance Jio offers 3 GB of 4G data per day for 28 days at Rs. 299, which is obviously cheaper and comes with 14 GB more data.