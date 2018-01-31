Last weekend, telecom operator Vodafone revised its ₹198 prepaid plan to offer 1.4 GB of 3G/4G data per day. Now, the telco has revised two more prepaid plans that are priced at ₹458 and ₹509. Well, this is actually the second time in this month that Vodafone has revised both these prepaid plans.

For ₹458 and ₹509, Vodafone prepaid customers were initially offered free local and STD voice calls, free roaming, 100 free local and national SMS per day, and, 1 GB of 3G/4G data per day. However, the ₹458 plan came with a validity of 84 days and the ₹509 plan came with a validity of 91 days. Which means for ₹458, Vodafone prepaid users got a total of 84 GB of data, and for ₹509, customers got 91 GB of data.

Well now, Vodafone has revised both these prepaid plans to offer even more data. Now, Vodafone prepaid users doing a recharge of ₹458 or ₹509 will be offered 1.4 GB of 3G/4G per day instead of 1 GB. However, while the validity of the ₹458 plan remains the same, the validity of ₹509 plan has been reduced by one day to 90 days.

Hence, Vodafone customers doing recharge of ₹458 will now get a total of 117.6 GB of data, and for ₹509, they will get 126 GB of data. Well, apart from making changes to the amount of data offered to the customers, all other benefits offered with both these plans remain the same.

That said, Reliance Jio’s plans with similar benefits are still cheaper. For ₹399, Jio prepaid customers are offered 1.5 GB of 4G data per day for 84 days. And, for ₹449, they are offered 1.5 GB data per day for 91 days.