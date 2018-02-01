Back in September last year, Chinese smartphone brand OPPO launched the OPPO A71 smartphone. And now, after almost only five months later, the company has launched the OPPO A71 (2018) with some slight improvements.

The OPPO A71 (2018) has a design that’s similar to last year’s A71, and, it features a metal uni-body construction and comes in Gold and Black colors. Well, while the design of the OPPO A71 (2018) is similar to that of last year’s A71, it does come with improved chip.

While the last year’s A71 was powered by MediaTek’s MT6750 octa-core processor, the OPPO A71 (2018) comes with Snapdragon 450 octa-core chip that’s laced with 2 GB RAM, a gig less than last year’s A71.

The OPPO A71 (2018) features a 5.2-inch TFT display that has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels, and, it boots up to ColorOS 3.2 that’s based on Android 7.1 Nougat. For photography, the A71 (2018) sports a 13 MP camera at the back, and, a 5 MP camera on the front.

The OPPO A71 (2018) also comes with what’s called A.I. Beauty Recognition Technology, which according to OPPO, is “based on a global image database that serves as an experience photographer, who knows your beauty and will offer the most suitable beautify effect for you”.

OPPO A71 (2018) Specifications

Up to 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor RAM: 2 GB

OPPO A71 (2018) Price and Availability

Price: PKR 19,899 (around $180/₹11,450)

PKR 19,899 (around $180/₹11,450) Availability: Currently available in Pakistan. No word on availability in other markets, but we expect it to be available in India in a week or two.

