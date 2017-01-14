Nokia 6 receives 230000 pre-registrations within the first 24 hours

In a surprise mark of nostalgia, Nokia has received a whopping 230000 registrations for its first Nokia smartphone – the Nokia 6.

HMD Global had recently announced its first Nokia smartphone – the Nokia 6. The smartphone, which is exclusive to China, went up for pre-registration on Chinese portal JD.com. Now the company has revealed that within 24 hours of opening registration for the handset, as many as 230000 registrations were recorded, showing a keen support for Nokia’s comeback to the smartphone industry.

Nokia had opened registrations in two formats – zero payment, which saw a whopping 229000 registrations and the 66 Yuan pre-order payment, which had 6686 people registered after payment. While the figures are just pre-registrations number and not actual sales numbers, the company may be off to a good start.

Via