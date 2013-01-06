Nokia Lumia 920 & 820 launching in India on Jan 11th: Nokia Care Chat

We know that a lot of you are desperately awaiting the launch of the Windows Phone 8 running Nokia Lumia 920 smartphone in the Indian subcontinent. And back in December, we shared with you that the Lumia 920 along with the Nokia Lumia 820 and the Lumia 620 will launch in the January 2013.

And today we have some more information on the possible launch dates of the smartphone. According to an online Nokia Care Chat executive with whom we had a chat, Nokia is planning to launch the Lumia 920 in India on January 11th, 2013.