Telecom News, Mobile Phones Price & Specifications
Nokia

Nokia Lumia 920 & 820 launching in India on Jan 11th: Nokia Care Chat

By Amol Mathur
1

We know that a lot of you are desperately awaiting the launch of the Windows Phone 8 running Nokia Lumia 920 smartphone in the Indian subcontinent. And back in December, we shared with you that the Lumia 920 along with the Nokia Lumia 820 and the Lumia 620 will launch in the January 2013.

Lumia-920-820-620-ComboAnd today we have some more information on the possible launch dates of the smartphone. According to an online Nokia Care Chat executive with whom we had a chat, Nokia is planning to  launch the Lumia 920 in India on January 11th, 2013.

The executive also said that the Nokia Lumia 820 will launch alongside the Lumia 920 on January 11th, 2013 while the expectedly mid-budget Nokia Lumia 620 will see the daylight in the fourth week of January.

Nokia-Lumia-920-Jan-11-Chat

Previously, Nokia was expected to launch the Lumia 920 and 820 in the first week of January and the Lumia 620 in the third week but there seems to be a delay of a week and now the smartphones are expected to launch this on January 11th and the fourth week.

Thanks for the tip Ayush!

You might also like
Nokia

Nokia 9 specs surface online; OLED display and dual rear cameras in tow

Nokia

Android 8.0 Oreo beta now available for Nokia 6

Nokia

Android 8.0 Oreo beta now available for Nokia 5

Nokia

HMD Global to skip Android 7.1.2 Nougat update for Nokia 3, will directly roll out Android Oreo

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Nokia Lumia 920 & 820 launching in India on Jan 11th: Nokia Care Chat"

avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted