OnePlus introduced its latest OnePlus 11 Series flagship smartphones in India a few weeks ago and the OnePlus 11 5G is the upper variant in its series featuring a 2K+ LTPO 3.0 curved display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with up to 16 GB RAM, 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, and a 3rd generation Hasselblad camera system. Here’s more about the phone in our OnePlus 11 5G review.

OnePlus 11 5G Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch LTPO 3.0 Super Fluid AMOLED curved display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Quad HD+ resolution (3216 x 1440 pixels, 525 ppi pixel density), 1 Hz – 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1,300 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus (front) and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 (back) protection

Design, Display, & Build Quality

Starting off with its design, the OnePlus 11 5G has a bit revised from its predecessor (OnePlus 10 Pro) mostly from the back, the OnePlus 11 5G comes with a new Blackhole-inspired aesthetic design, we got the Titan Black model which uses the fourth generation of silk glass giving a touch close to real silk. It is about 8.5mm thick with 205 grams in weight and comes in two color variants – Eternal Green, and Titan Black.

The design is sleek and highly premium and has one of the best design builds with the solid build quality. It has metallic frames, curved edges, and a silky smooth matte-frosted glass design (Titan Black), the back gives you a soft touch and sparkles in the sunlight. It has now a slightly thinner design compared to its predecessor (8.5 mm vs 8.6 mm).

The back looks similar to its previous generation design, the quad camera modules merge with the side frame. You can see its triple cameras and an LED flash on the rear setup and there’s a Hasselblad tag in the middle. The alert slider is now back in the OnePlus 11 Series and you get an in-display optical fingerprint scanner on the phone that works reasonably well.

The OnePlus 11 5G has a 6.7-inch LTPO 3.0 Super Fluid AMOLED 10-bit curved screen (1.07B colors) with Quad HD+ resolution (3216 x 1440 pixels) and an adaptive refresh rate of 1 Hz – 120 Hz. Other display features include a 1,300 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The display is bright and crisp and is one of the best displays you can get in the flagship category.

Moving to its sides, the right side has a power button and an alert slider while the left side has volume control. The bottom side has a USB Type-C port supporting 100W fast charging, as well as, data transfer, and can be used for audio output via a USB Type-C to 3.5 mm adapter. You also get a stereo loudspeaker (second at the earpiece), a microphone (one more at the top), and a dual SIM tray. The tray supports 5G SIM cards with dual standby, no microSD slot is available on the phone.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The OnePlus 11 5G runs on the new OxygenOS 13 out-of-the-box and it’s based on the Android 13 operating system with an Android security patch dated 5th December 2022. OnePlus promises 4 years of Android OS upgrades and 5 years of Android security updates on the OnePlus 11 5G which is great, you get extended software support.

The OxygenOS 13 is OnePlus’ latest customized user interface and packs a bunch lot of features on top of all the native Android 13 perks. OxygenOS is currently one of the best Android interfaces you can get and offers a host of features and customizations and it’s free from bloatware.

The OxygenOS 13 is the latest UI version and it offers a refreshing UI experience with the Aquamorphic design with a re-designed Home Screen, an Always-on display customizations, tracking and insights, icon packs, fingerprint animations, edge lighting, HyperBoost Gaming Engine, display enhancements, RAM Vita, Zen Mode, Privacy and Security features, and more.

You don’t get bloatware or any pre-installed apps on the phone, only the essential ones like GApps, Netflix, and a few OnePlus apps, the rest of the UI is just so clean. You will also find traces of OPPO’s ColorOS inside the settings page, a few familiar features in the camera app and so. The user interface is clean, smooth, and lag-free, and the experience overall is great. You can tweak the UI with the various Oxygen OS customizations and optimizations.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

Moving to its hardware specifications, the OnePlus 11 5G packs the new powerful Qualcomm flagship chip, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 clocked up to 3.2 GHz along with Adreno 740 GPU for high-end gaming. Furthermore, the phone has an X70 5G Modem-RF System, 18-bit Qualcomm Spectra ISP, and Cryo-velocity VC cooling.

The SoC is manufactured in a 4nm process consisting of 1+3+4 Kryo core configurations, one high-performance prime core ARM Cortex-X3 core clocked at 3.2 GHz, three performance ARM Cortex-A715 cores clocked at 2.8 GHz, and four power-efficient ARM Cortex-A510 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz. The CPU has an 8 MB L3 cache compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with a 6 MB L3 cache.

The phone comes in two RAM variants i.e. 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM and a massive 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM with a RAM Vita feature. On the storage side, it has 256 GB UFS 4.0 onboard storage with no microSD card support. The RAM is an LPDDR5X type and the storage is a UFS 4.0 type.

The OnePlus 11 5G comes with a RAM Vita feature and RAM expansion technology that helps you increase the RAM to an extra 12 GB making a total of 28 GB of RAM on the phone (16 GB model). The OnePlus 11 5G starts at ₹56,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant, and ₹61,999 for its 16 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant. Other features it supports are a Wi-Fi 7 with tri-band connectivity, a 5G network, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio (Wired & Wireless), and Spacial Audio.

OnePlus 11 5G is the World’s first smartphone with a bionic vibration motor and offers a self-developed graphics engine for 120 fps gaming. The OnePlus 11R 5G utilizes HyperBoost Gaming Engine with a General Performance Adapter 4.0 (GPA 4.0) to taper the fluctuation of frame rates so that you get an enhanced experience while gaming. The OnePlus 11 5G uses Cryo-velocity VC Cooling with a large vapor chamber of 5,673 mm2 for heat dissipation and it’s the largest in the OnePlus 11 Series.

The performance is significantly improved compared to the previous Snapdragon Gen 1. You can check the benchmarks for its performance, one of our Geekbench 5 benchmarks scored 1033 points in a single-core CPU benchmark and 2,875 points in a multi-core CPU benchmark. The GPU has scored 6,569 points which means it has enough power to handle high-end GPU tasks. You can expect a performance improvement of up to 23% as far as we think.

Gaming is just amazing on the phone, no wonder what games you play, there’s plenty of graphics power, and it has everything you need to play games at max graphics. The OnePlus 11 5G is a perfect pick for gamers in the flagship category. A big improvement of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is the integrated Adreno 740 GPU, that now supports Hardware Raytracing and tops even the integrated GPU in the Apple A16. The integrated Adreno 730 offers a 30% graphics boost compared to the previous Adreno 660.

Cameras

The OnePlus 11 5G equips a triple-camera Hasselblad camera system on the rear side with three cameras of 50 MP + 48 MP + 32 MP while the front side has a 16 MP selfie camera. The camera system has been upgraded compared to the OnePlus 10 Pro and comes with 3rd generation Hasselblad camera system.

Digging more into the cameras, the primary camera is a 50 MP with f/1.8 aperture and a 24mm lens utilizing a Sony IMX890 sensor sized 1/1.56 inches. The secondary camera is a 48 MP with f/2.2 aperture ultra-wide 115-degree FOV (Field of View) + macro using the Sony IMX581 sensor sized 1/2.0 inches. The third camera is an RGBW 32 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 48mm telephoto lens using the Sony IMX709 sized 1/2.74 inches. The front side has a 16 MP with f/2.4 aperture and a 25mm lens camera for selfie needs.

The secondary cameras include an ultra-wide angle, telephoto, and macro in addition to the features such as OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), 2x optical zoom, and up to 8K Video Recording. This indicates that the camera system is high-end and in the flagship category.

You get a bunch of camera modes and features that you can use – modes such as Photo Mode, Video Mode, Portait Mode, Night Mode, Pro Mode, Panorama, Movie Mode, Slo-motion, Time-Lapse, Long Exposure, Dual-View Video, Tilt-Shift Mode, Xpan Mode, Auto macro, AI scene enhancement, Master Style Fliters, Retouch, AI Highlight Video, Ultra Steady Pro, Raw Plus file, Google Lens, 10bit Color, High Efficiency Image, etc. are found on the camera app.

The main camera allows users to record up to a whopping 8K videos at 24 fps and slow-motion videos up to 1080p at 240 fps, and 720p at 240/480 fps. The video capabilities are excellent for a camera enthusiast, you get high-quality video recording at 8K resolution.

The camera performs extremely well in daylight and does fairly well in low light, you also get great bokeh in the photos. The overall picture quality is impressive, crisp, and detailed. Selfies turn out to be good. Take a look at these camera samples we took from the OnePlus 11 5G cameras.

OnePlus 11 5G Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

The OnePlus 11 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging. Compared to the previous generation, the battery capacity remains the same while the charging speed increases due to its high-rated 100W adapter. OnePlus 11 5G packs two dual-cell batteries connected parallelly to deliver faster-charging speeds. Expect a battery life of a day and a half on moderate use and up to 2 days if your usage is below normal or less.

The smartphone maintains 4 years of peak battery capacity as per OnePlus and offers safe charging and usage certified by TÜV Rheinland. You get a 100W Type-A charger in the box, it is rated 100W (11V, 9.1A), but unlike the previous gen, this charger uses a Type-A instead of a Type-C. The charger is capable of charging the phone up to 50% in 10 minutes and fully charging in 25 minutes.

Verdict – OnePlus 11 5G Review

The OnePlus 11 5G packs a stunning 10-bit AMOLED display, a sleek and solid premium curved design, impressive Hasselblad cameras, and superior performance. In addition to that, a 100W SuperVOOC fast charging that takes about 25 minutes to charge the phone completely, OxygenOS 13 features and perks with extended software support, stereo speakers, smooth gaming, 8K video recording, and much more make it an all-rounder and excellent performer in the flagship segment. The OnePlus 11 5G is certainly among the best flagships you can get, the price starts at ₹56,999 which you can grab with some ongoing discounts.

