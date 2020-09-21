OnePlus 8T confirmed to launch on 14th October

After launching the OnePlus 8 series smartphones, the Chinese company is now all set to launch its next-gen flagship smartphone. The company has today confirmed that the OnePlus 8T will be launched on 14th October.

The flagship device will be unveiled through a digital launch event on 14th October at 10 AM ET and will be live streamed at oneplus.com/launch. The company has teased that the handset will include “new and improved technologies” and features that haven’t shipped in a OnePlus device.

As per the previous leaks, the phone could come with a redesigned rear camera module compared to the OP8 series. The phone is also expected to come with 120 Hz refresh rate and a bigger 4500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

The launch of this flagship smartphone from the company after the launch of OnePlus Nord smartphone, which marked the brand’s re-entry in the budget segment. Although the OnePlus Nord is limited to certain markets, the upcoming OnePlus Nord N10 5G is expected to be available in the U.S. as well.

It remains to be seen if the OnePlus 8T is the only smartphone that the company launches at the 14th October event or there will be a few other products up the company’s sleeves, including the OnePlus Buds Z TWS earphones.