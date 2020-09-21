Samsung Galaxy M51 Tips, Tricks, and Hidden Features You Should Know

It’s been a while since Samsung launched the Galaxy M51 in India and it’s the first smartphone that comes with a massive 7000mAh battery. The device features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC which is further coupled with 6/8 GB RAM.

It runs on One UI 2.1 which is based on Android 10 and as a result, it brings in a lot of additional features and customization options. Hence, in this guide, we have made a list of the best Samsung Galaxy M51 Tips, Tricks, and Hidden Features so you can make the best use of your device. Without waiting further, let’s get started.

1) Make use of Always On Display

Samsung Galaxy M51 features a stunning 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display and as a result, it comes with support for Always On Display. Always On Display on Samsung Galaxy M51 allows you to see your time, date, music information, and much more without picking up your phone. You can customize your clock style and choose between various colors to make it look better. To turn on the always-on Display all you have to do is:

Bring up your Notification Panel and Long Press on Always On Display.

Turn On Always On Display and select “Show Always”

Customize your clock style and press “Done” to save your changes.

2) Use Dark Mode

One of the most useful features on the Samsung Galaxy M51 is its Dark Mode which changes the system-wide theme to Dark and offers a much better visual experience when you are using it at the night. It also helps to prevent eye strain and makes the overall UI look better. To enable Dark Mode on your Samsung Galaxy M51 all you have to do is:

Go to Settings -> Display and choose “Dark” to apply Dark Mode on your device.

Have a look at the image below to see how it’s done.

3) Use the Inbuilt Screen Recorder to Record Screen Activity

While a lot of users are depending on paid third party apps to record their screen activity OneUI by Samsung and MIUI by Xiaomi comes with the best-inbuilt screen recorder that allows users to record their screen activity along with the sounds from Mic. This feature can come in handy when you want to record your gameplay videos and other screen activity. To use Screen Recorder on Samsung Galaxy M51 all you have to do is:

Bring up your Notification Panel and tap on Screen Recorder.

Choose your Sound settings and tap on “Start Recording” to start recording your screen activity.

4) Turn Off the Discover Tab

If you are using One UI you might be aware of the Discover tab in your App Drawer that keeps on giving you some annoying App Recommendations for your smartphone that you don’t really need. However, you can disable it easily and get rid of the recommendations. Have a look at the steps below to see how it’s done.

Long Press on an empty space of your home screen to bring up the Edit Pages section.

Tap on Home Screen Settings and turn off the discover button.

5) Display Battery Percentage on your Status Bar

The Samsung Galaxy M51 comes with a massive 7000mAh battery however just like the other Android Smartphones the device doesn’t show you the battery percentage by default. To see battery percentage on your Status Bar all you have to do is:

Go to Settings -> Notifications -> Status Bar

Turn on the “Show Battery Percentage” button.

Have a look at the image below to see how it’s done.

6) Make use of Live Captions

Live Captions is one unique feature that comes with OneUI and it allows users to see Live Captions for the media which is being played on their screen. For example if you are playing a song on YouTube and you want to see it’s lyrics the Live Captions feature on Samsung Galaxy M51 can help you to do it easily. This feature is also useful in more such situations. To turn on Live Captions on Samsung Galaxy M51 all you have to do is:

Open the Notification Panel in your device and tap on the three lines from the top right corner to access Button Order Settings.

Add Live Captions to your Notification Panel.

Turn on Live Captions and play the video of your choice.

7) Take Quick Screenshots using the Palm Swipe feature

If you want to take a screenshot in most of the Android Smartphones available out there you have to press the Volume Key + Power button together. However, Samsung Galaxy M51 comes with a cool Palm Swipe gesture that allows you to take a screenshot by swiping your palm on the screen. This feature is enabled by default on mostly all the Samsung smartphones however if it’s not enabled on your device you can follow the steps below to turn it on.

Go to Settings -> Advanced Settings -> Motions & Gestures

Turn on the “Palm Swipe to Capture” button.

8) Change the Look and Feel of your device with Themes

Samsung Galaxy M51 features it’s own Galaxy Theme store that has Paid and Free themes which help you to change the overall look and feel of your device. If you are tired of the normal OneUI skin then you can make use of these themes to change your Icons, Wallpapers, and much more. To use theme store on Samsung Galaxy M51 all you have to do is:

Open Galaxy Themes and download the theme you like.

Tap on the “Apply” button to apply your theme and change the overall look and feel of your device.

9) Make use of Blue Light Filter

If you are someone who uses your smartphone at the night then I am pretty sure you must be getting eye strains occasionally. To avoid that, you can use the Blue Light Filter on Samsung Galaxy M51 that helps you to reduce eye strain and makes the screen a little yellowish which is good for dark conditions. To turn on Blue Light Filter all you have to do is:

Bring up your Notification Panel and turn on Blue Light Filter.

You can also long-press that option to change the opacity and other settings.

Have a look at the image below to see how it’s done.

10) Check your Usage Time with Digital Wellbeing

Samsung Galaxy M51 comes with Digital Wellbeing that allows you to see how much you’ve used your device. This feature can come in handy when you want to track how much time you spend on a specific App and In addition to this, you can also check how many hours are you spending on your phone daily. To open Digital Wellbeing all you have to do is:

Go to Settings -> Digital Wellbeing and Parental Controls and you’ll be able to see detailed info on your usage.

That’s all, folks! If you like this article, do take a look at more guides, tutorials, tips, tricks, and hidden features for smartphones and apps. To get updates on the latest tech news, smartphones, apps, and gadgets follow us on our social media profiles.

