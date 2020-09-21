As expected, Realme has today launched its all-new Narzo 20 series smartphones in the Indian market. The series comes with three models — Narzo 20, Narzo 20 Pro, and Narzo 20A. As the name indicates, it is a successor to the Narzo 10 series.

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is the top-of-the-line offering that features a 6.5-inch FHD+ 90Hz display and is powered by MediaTek G95 SoC with 6/8 GB RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage with expandable storage support.

On the other hand, the Narzo 20 and Nazro 20A features a 6.5-inch HD display and comes powered by MediaTek G85 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipsets respectively with up to 4 GB of RAM.

The Narzo 20 Pro features a quad-camera setup on the back while the other two models have a triple-camera setup. There’s also a front-facing snapper for taking selfies and video calling, housed inside the notch.

All three phones come with a fingerprint sensor for added protection. The devices run the Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own Realme UI.

The Realme Narzo 20 series smartphones will be available for purchase in India from this week. Full specifications, pricing, and availability details of all three smartphone models are listed below.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch Full HD+ 90Hz display with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C Battery: 4500 mAh with 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging

Realme Narzo 20 Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, and USB Type-C Battery: 6000 mAh with 18W fast charging

Realme Narzo 20A Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, and Micro USB port Battery: 5000 mAh with 10W charging support

Pricing and Availability in India