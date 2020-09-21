Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, and Narzo 20 Pro launched in India
As expected, Realme has today launched its all-new Narzo 20 series smartphones in the Indian market. The series comes with three models — Narzo 20, Narzo 20 Pro, and Narzo 20A. As the name indicates, it is a successor to the Narzo 10 series.
The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is the top-of-the-line offering that features a 6.5-inch FHD+ 90Hz display and is powered by MediaTek G95 SoC with 6/8 GB RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage with expandable storage support.
On the other hand, the Narzo 20 and Nazro 20A features a 6.5-inch HD display and comes powered by MediaTek G85 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipsets respectively with up to 4 GB of RAM.
The Narzo 20 Pro features a quad-camera setup on the back while the other two models have a triple-camera setup. There’s also a front-facing snapper for taking selfies and video calling, housed inside the notch.
All three phones come with a fingerprint sensor for added protection. The devices run the Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own Realme UI.
The Realme Narzo 20 series smartphones will be available for purchase in India from this week. Full specifications, pricing, and availability details of all three smartphone models are listed below.
Realme Narzo 20 Pro Specifications
- Display: 6.5-inch Full HD+ 90Hz display with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- CPU: MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor
- GPU: Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- RAM: 6/8 GB LPPDDR4x RAM
- Storage: 64/128 GB internal; expandable up to 256 GB
- OS: Android 10 with Realme UI
- Rear Camera: 48 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture + 8 MP 119° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.3 aperture + 2 MP B&W portrait camera + 2 MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture
- Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.1 aperture
- Others: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
- Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C
- Battery: 4500 mAh with 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging
Realme Narzo 20 Specifications
- Display: 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- CPU: MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor
- GPU: Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- RAM: 4 GB LPPDDR4x RAM
- Storage: 64/128 GB internal; expandable up to 256 GB
- OS: Android 10 with Realme UI
- Rear Camera: 48 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture + 8 MP 119° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.3 aperture + 2 MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture
- Front Camera: 8 MP
- Others: Fingerprint sensor
- Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, and USB Type-C
- Battery: 6000 mAh with 18W fast charging
Realme Narzo 20A Specifications
- Display: 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform
- GPU: Adreno 610
- RAM: 3/4 GB RAM
- Storage: 32/64 GB internal; expandable up to 256 GB
- OS: Android 10 with Realme UI
- Rear Camera: 12 MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture + 2 MP B&W sensor + 2 MP retro camera with f/2.4 aperture
- Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture
- Others: Fingerprint sensor
- Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, and Micro USB port
- Battery: 5000 mAh with 10W charging support
Pricing and Availability in India
- Realme Narzo 20A
- 3 GB + 32 GB: ₹8,499
- 4 GB + 64 GB: ₹9,499
- Availability: From 30th September
- Realme Narzo 20
- 4 GB + 64 GB: ₹10,499
- 4 GB + 128 GB: ₹11,499
- Availability: From 28th September
- Realme Narzo 20 Pro
- 6 GB + 64 GB: ₹14,999
- 8 GB + 128 GB: ₹16,999
- Availability: From 25th September