OnePlus teams up with Gameloft to announce ‘OnePlus Asphalt Cup’ in India with prize pool of over ₹12 Lakhs

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus launched the OnePlus 6 in India last month on May 17, a day after it was announced for global markets. And, like recent OnePlus flagships, the OnePlus 6 also comes packed to the gills with powerful hardware like Snapdragon 845 SoC and up to 8 GB RAM – something that would entice a lot of gamers. Well, speaking of gamers, OnePlus has made an announcement that’s going to make the gamers jump off their couch with joy.

OnePlus has announced its partnership with video game publisher Gameloft for the launch of ‘OnePlus Asphalt Cup‘ in India. The OnePlus Asphalt Cup is an online racing championship in a time-limited event format where gamers can compete for prizes by playing Asphalt 8: Airborne.

The OnePlus Asphalt Cup is here. Race to get your hands on a prize pool of over INR 12 Lakh, including the OnePlus 6 and exclusive OnePlus merchandise. Hit the road on the 13th of June. pic.twitter.com/xgxqaAl7qg — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 8, 2018

The OnePlus Asphalt Cup kicks off on June 13 and ends on July 8. The event has a prize pool of over ₹12 Lakh out of which cash prizes worth ₹9 Lakh will be awarded combined to the top 3 winners. The winner will get a cash prize of ₹5 Lakh whereas the first and second runner ups will get cash prizes worth ₹3 and ₹1 Lakh respectively. However, in addition to the cash prize, the top 3 winners will also be awarded a OnePlus 6 along with OnePlus’ Bullets Wireless Earphones.

Having said that, the top 5 racers each week will win a pair of Bullets Wireless Earphones, whereas, the the top 25 racers will win exclusive goodies from both OnePlus and Gameloft. But wait, that’s not it. Everyone who participates in this event will receive in-game rewards in Asphalt 8 worth ₹2 Crore every week. And, most importantly, all the participants are allowed to play unlimited times to become the top scorer of the event.

Commenting on their partnership with Gameloft, Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, said, “Bringing together the newest technology and raw performance of OnePlus 6 in association with Asphalt 8, the best mobile racing title by Gameloft, ‘OnePlus Asphalt Cup’ is dedicated to the gaming community in India. This championship that will not only bridge the gap between console and mobile gaming but also accelerate the evolution of hard-core gamers in India.”

Commenting on their partnership with OnePlus, Nitin Goel, Country Manager, Indian-subcontinent, Gameloft, said, “We are extremely delighted to work with OnePlus to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience to their users. This endeavour with OnePlus demonstrates our ability to generate special initiatives in our games with hyper-real graphics providing high engagement for end-users. We believe that the newly launched OnePlus 6 has already taken mobile gaming to a new level with its commendable hardware and optimized software and will continue to impress the gaming community with its performance.”

You can head over to asphaltcup.in for pre-registration and other information.

OnePlus 6 Specifications

Download Link: Asphalt 8: Airborne for Android | Asphalt 8: Airborne for iOS