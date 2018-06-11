Honor 10 reportedly updated with Party Mode and improvements to camera

Back in April this year, Huawei sub-brand Honor launched the Honor 10 in China. And then later in May, the company launched this flagship for global markets including India. The Honor 10 runs EMUI 8.1 out-of-the-box which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. Well, after almost a month from its global launch, the Honor 10 has reportedly received a software update that brings in a feature called Party Mode.

According to a report by Android Authority, the Honor 10 has received a software update that adds Party Mode to it. With Party Mode, which uses the phone’s NFC, you can connect your phone to several other phones to play the same music. This is a good feature to get into the party mood if you are at a get-together or something.

Well, in addition to the Party Mode, the software update also brings in some improvements to the Honor 10’s camera. The AI Camera feature inside the default camera on the Honor 10 now informs you about the photo effect that’s being used by displaying a text message.

Apart from Party Mode and improvements to the camera, the software update also brings some new features to the fingerprint scanner on the Honor 10 as the phone now tells you whether your current fingerprint is compatible or not, and whether you need to delete it and replace it with a new one.

That said, the software update also brings in a new theme and a live wallpaper to the Honor 10, and, the HiCare app is now moved on to the home screen from the ‘Tools’ folder. Lastly, the update also bumps up the Android security patch level on Honor 10 to May 2018.

The update carries version number COL-L29 8.1.0.120 and should roll out soon to all the users.