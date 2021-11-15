OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition officially launched in India for ₹37,999

After announcing the smartphone last week, OnePlus has today officially launched the Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition in India. The phone comes with a back panel that glows in the dark and has some exclusive PAC-MAN content, including fun games and challenges.

The outermost film has signature PAC-MAN elements such as the game’s iconic PAC-DOTS and PAC-MAN himself. For the innermost film, it boasts a glossy phosphorescent design that glows in the dark, revealing a neon maze inspired by PAC-MAN.

It comes with classic icons that have been overhauled with a fun pixelated aesthetic inspired by lo-fi video games. There’s also comes with custom static and dynamic wallpapers, depicting different stages of PAC-MAN’s journey into the OnePlus universe. The users will need to complete challenges on the phone to unlock several hidden wallpapers.

The device also features a custom camera filter, custom animations, and the game PAC-MAN 256 pre-installed. Additional content, that needs to be unlocked by completing challenges includes ringtones, photo stickers, and more.

Inside the retail box, the company is offering a DIY PAC-MAN phone holder that features popular characters from the game. The holder’s design is inspired by the famous Penrose stairs and symbolizes PAC-MAN’s iconic gameplay loop.

As for the internals, the OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition comes with the same set of specifications as the original OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone that was launched in July this year. It comes in a single 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant for the price of ₹37,999 and will go on sale from tomorrow, i.e. November 16th.